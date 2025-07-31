Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

TASS * RUSSIA: «IL VICESEGRETARIO DEL CONSIGLIO DI SICUREZZA MEDVEDEV COMMENTA LA REAZIONE DI TRUMP, “CONTINUEREMO IL NOSTRO PERCORSO INDIPENDENTE”»

11.22 - giovedì 31 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il vicesegretario del Consiglio di Sicurezza russo Dmitry Medvedev ha dichiarato che il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha risposto alle sue osservazioni in modo agitato e ha sottolineato che la Russia continuerà a seguire la propria strada. Se alcune parole dell’ex presidente della Russia scatenano una reazione così nervosa da parte del potente presidente degli Stati Uniti, allora la Russia sta facendo tutto correttamente e continuerà a procedere lungo il proprio percorso, ha scritto Medvedev su Telegram. In precedenza, Medvedev aveva esortato Trump a ricordare che la Russia non è Israele né tantomeno l’Iran, mentre ogni nuovo ultimatum rappresenta una minaccia e un passo verso la guerra. Successivamente, Trump ha scritto che Medvedev deve fare attenzione a quello che dice poiché sta entrando in un territorio molto pericoloso.

///

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said that US President Donald Trump responded to his remarks in an agitated way and stressed that Russia will continue going its own way. If some words from the former president of Russia trigger such a nervous reaction from the high-and-mighty president of the United States, then Russia is doing everything right and will continue to proceed along its own path, Medvedev wrote on Telegram. Earlier, Medvedev urged Trump to keep in mind that “Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran,” while “each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war.” Later, Trump wrote that Medvedev must “watch his words” as he is entering “very dangerous territory.”

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

