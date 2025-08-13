TASS * «RUSSIA E BIELORUSSIA SI ESERCITANO PER L’USO DI ARMI NUCLEARI E MISSILI, ZAPAD 2025 PREPARA LA DETERRENZA STRATEGICA»

14.43 - mercoledì 13 agosto 2025

Il ministro della Difesa bielorusso Viktor Khrenin ha annunciato che l’esercitazione militare Zapad 2025 eserciterà la pianificazione dell’uso di armi nucleari e del sistema missilistico Oreshnik. Questo è un elemento importante della deterrenza strategica predominante. Dobbiamo essere pronti a tutto, come richiesto dal capo dello stato. Possiamo vedere come stanno le cose ai nostri confini occidentali e settentrionali, e non possiamo essere compiacenti riguardo alla militarizzazione e alle attività militari in corso. Dimostriamo la nostra apertura e natura pacifica, ma la polvere da sparo deve sempre essere tenuta asciutta, ha dichiarato il capo della difesa bielorusso all’agenzia di stampa BelTA. I militari bielorussi e i loro omologhi russi eserciteranno anche la pianificazione dell’uso del sistema missilistico Oreshnik durante le esercitazioni congiunte del prossimo mese, ha sottolineato.

The Zapad 2025 military exercise will practice planning the use of nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik missile system, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced. “This is an important element of what is predominantly strategic deterrence. We should be ready for everything, as requested by the head of state. We can see how things stand on our western and northern borders, and we cannot be complacent about the unfolding militarization and military activities. We demonstrate our openness and peace-loving nature, but the gun powder should always be kept dry,” BelTA news agency quoted the Belarusian defense chief as saying. Members of the Belarusian military and their Russian counterparts will also practice planning the use of the Oreshnik missile system during the joint drills next month, he stressed.