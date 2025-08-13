TASS * «REGNO UNITO – GERMANIA E FRANCIA CHIEDONO ALL’ONU DI ATTIVARE IL MECCANISMO SNAPBACK, CHE MIRA A RIPRISTINARE LE SANZIONI CONTRO TEHERAN»

07.16 - mercoledì 13 agosto 2025

I paesi E3 – il Regno Unito, la Germania e la Francia – hanno esortato l’ONU ad attivare il meccanismo snapback, che reintrodurrebbe le sanzioni del Consiglio di Sicurezza dell’ONU contro Teheran se le negoziazioni sul programma nucleare iraniano non riprendessero, ha riportato il Financial Times.

“Abbiamo chiarito che se l’Iran non sarà disposto a raggiungere una soluzione diplomatica entro la fine di agosto 2025, o non coglierà l’opportunità di una estensione, gli E3 sono pronti ad attivare il meccanismo snapback”, si legge nella lettera dei ministri degli Esteri degli E3 ad Antonio Guterres e al Consiglio di Sicurezza, citata dall’agenzia.

The E3 countries – the United Kingdom, Germany, and France – have urged the UN to activate the snapback mechanism, which would reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran if negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program are not resumed, the Financial Times reported.

“We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism,” the letter from the E3 foreign ministers to Antonio Guterres and the Security Council, cited by the agency, reads.