TASS * «QUATTRO ONDE DI TSUNAMI COLPISCONO IL DISTRETTO MUNICIPALE DI KURIL, IL SINDACO DI SEVERO-KURILSK RASSICURA SULLA SICUREZZA DELLA CITTÀ» (VIDEO9

08.45 - mercoledì 30 luglio 2025

Quattro onde di tsunami sono state osservate nel distretto municipale Nord Kuril nella regione di Sakhalin in Russia dopo un potente terremoto che ha colpito le aree costiere delle isole Kuril, ha dichiarato il sindaco Alexander Ovsyannikov.

Quattro onde di tsunami hanno travolto la zona, con un’escursione quasi di 200 metri sulla costa.

L’allarme tsunami non è ancora stato revocato nell’area a rischio, che è il territorio adiacente al porto.

La città di Severo-Kurilsk si trova in una zona sicura.

Per la città non è stato emesso alcun allarme tsunami, ha detto Ovsyannikov.

In precedenza erano state diffuse notizie secondo cui un allarme tsunami era stato emesso per tutte le isole Kuril.

Video: Canale ufficiale Telegram della filiale regionale del Servizio Geofisico Unificato dell’Accademia Russa delle Scienze.

2025-07-30 08.49.11