Despite the exodus of foreign automakers, Russia’s car industry has not only survived but expanded production, President Putin told VGTRK in an interview.

“Such enterprises as Avtovaz have not only prevented a collapse of the entire sector but managed to revive it and move forward, adding to its marketability and raising productivity,” he said, emphasizing that every job in the automotive sector supports 10 related positions in high-tech industries.