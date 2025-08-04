18.54 - lunedì 4 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

È stata presentata una protesta presso l’ambasciata tedesca a Mosca riguardo alle dichiarazioni dell’ambasciatrice tedesca in Giappone, Petra Sigmund, che mettono in dubbio la sovranità e la giurisdizione della Russia sulle isole Curili meridionali, ha dichiarato il ministero degli Esteri russo.

Il ministero ha sottolineato che le isole Curili meridionali sono state trasferite alla Russia su basi legali a seguito degli esiti della Seconda Guerra Mondiale, come sancito dagli accordi post-bellici tra le potenze alleate e dalla Carta delle Nazioni Unite.

///

A protest has been filed with the German embassy in Moscow over remarks by the German ambassador to Japan Petra Sigmund, which cast doubt on Russia’s sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Southern Kuril Islands, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

It emphasized that the Southern Kuril Islands were transferred to Russia on legal grounds following the results of World War II, as enshrined in post-war agreements between the Allied powers, as well as the UN Charter.