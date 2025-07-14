20.56 - lunedì 14 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov ha osservato che Berlino sta tornando ad essere pericolosa in risposta alla dichiarazione del ministro della Difesa Boris Pistorius secondo cui i tedeschi sono pronti a uccidere soldati russi in caso di guerra tra i due paesi. L’ufficiale del Cremlino ha detto a RBC che fatica a credere che Pistorius possa aver detto una cosa simile. “Eppure, purtroppo, l’ha fatto” ha aggiunto Peskov.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has noted that Berlin is again turning dangerous in response to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius’ statement that Germans are ready to kill Russian soldiers in the event of a war between the two countries. The Kremlin official told RBC that it is hard for him to believe that Pistorius would say such a thing. “Yet, sadly, he did,” Peskov added.