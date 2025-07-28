TASS * «PAVEL DUROV INTERROGATO IN FRANCIA, IL FONDATORE TELEGRAM NON COMMENTA LE ACCUSE»

17.14 - lunedì 28 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Pavel Durov, il co-fondatore di Telegram, è comparso oggi davanti a un tribunale francese per un nuovo interrogatorio riguardante un presunto uso improprio della piattaforma. Il quotidiano francese Le Monde ha riportato che l’imprenditore ha rifiutato di commentare il suo caso.

///

Pavel Durov, the co-founder of Telegram, appeared before a French court today for renewed questioning over alleged platform misuse, the French newspaper Le Monde reported, adding that the entrepreneur declined to comment on his case.