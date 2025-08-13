TASS * «PAPA LEONE XIV AUSPICA UN CESSATE IL FUOCO DOPO L’INCONTRO TRA RUSSIA E GLI STATI UNITI, SPERA NELLA FINE DELLE OSTILITÀ SENZA ULTERIORI RITARDI»

20.24 - mercoledì 13 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Papa Leone XIV ha espresso la speranza che venga raggiunto un accordo di cessate il fuoco dopo l’incontro del 15 agosto tra i presidenti della Russia e degli Stati Uniti, Vladimir Putin e Donald Trump.

“Desidero sempre che ci sia un cessate il fuoco, che non vi siano ostilità e che le parti raggiungano un accordo. Perché questo conflitto sta durando così a lungo, quando finirà?” ha detto il pontefice, citato dall’agenzia di stampa ANSA.

///

Pope Leo XIV expressed hope that a ceasefire agreement will be achieved following the August 15 meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

“I always wish that there be a ceasefire, that there be no hostilities, and the sides reach an agreement. Why does this conflict is taking so long, when will there be an end to it?” the pontiff was quoted as saying by the ANSA news agency.