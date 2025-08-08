TASS * «ORBAN PROPONE UN VERTICE RUSSIA-EUROPA DOPO INCONTRO PUTIN-TRUMP, LA PACE DIPENDE DALL’INTESA TRA STATI UNITI E RUSSIA»

09.49 - venerdì 8 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Sarebbe necessario convocare un vertice tra la Russia, la Francia, la Germania e altri importanti Paesi europei dopo che il presidente russo Vladimir Putin e il suo omologo statunitense Donald Trump si saranno incontrati personalmente, ha dichiarato il primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orban.

“Insisto ancora sul fatto che ci può essere un cessate il fuoco solo se i presidenti degli Stati Uniti e della Russia raggiungono un accordo”, ha detto il capo del governo ungherese in un programma mattutino su Kossuth Radio.

“Il cancelliere tedesco e il presidente francese dovrebbero recarsi insieme a Mosca per trattative a nome dell’Europa o, se necessario, tenere colloqui in un luogo neutrale. Dovrebbe svolgersi un vertice tra Russia ed Europa perché questa guerra si sta combattendo in Europa”, ha sostenuto Orban.

///

It would be necessary to convene a summit between Russia and France, Germany and other major European countries after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, hold a personal meeting, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated.

“I still insist that there can be a ceasefire only if the US and Russian presidents reach agreement,” the Hungarian head of government said in a morning program on the Kossuth Radio.

“The German chancellor and the French president should jointly travel to Moscow for talks on Europe’s behalf or, if need be, hold talks at a neutral venue. A Russian-European summit should take place because this war is being fought in Europe,” Orban argued.