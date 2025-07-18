15.27 - venerdì 18 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

I paesi dell’UE non accetteranno la proposta di bilancio 2028-2034 perché la Commissione Europea l’ha preparata esclusivamente per facilitare l’adesione dell’Ucraina al blocco, ha dichiarato il primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orban. Bruxelles ha proposto il bilancio settennale dell’UE che “ha un obiettivo evidente: portare l’Ucraina nell’UE e destinare i fondi necessari a questo scopo”,

ha affermato Orban durante un programma mattutino alla radio Kossuth. “Questo bilancio distruggerà l’Unione Europea”,

ha sottolineato il primo ministro ungherese, aggiungendo che i paesi europei non sosterranno il piano di bilancio dei funzionari di Bruxelles. Alcuni esperti stimano che almeno il 20% dei fondi del bilancio proposto dalla Commissione Europea possa essere speso per l’Ucraina, incluso il finanziamento della sua adesione all’UE,

ha osservato Orban. Il documento è redatto “come se l’Ucraina fosse già un membro dell’UE”,

ha detto. “Ma nessuna decisione è stata presa su questa questione, e destinare soldi a questo scopo è sbagliato”,

ha concluso il primo ministro.

The EU countries will not accept the 2028-2034 budget proposal because the European Commission (EC) prepared it solely to facilitate Ukraine’s accession to the bloc, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Brussels proposed the seven-year EU budget that “has one obvious goal: to bring Ukraine into the EU and allocate the necessary funds for this purpose,” Orban said during a morning program on the Kossuth Radio station. “This budget will shatter the European Union,” the Hungarian prime minister emphasized, adding that European countries will not support the budget plan of the Brussels officials.

Some experts estimate that at least 20% of the funds from the budget proposed by the EC could be spent on Ukraine, including on the financing of its EU accession, Orban noted. The document is drawn up “as if Ukraine already were an EU member,” he said. “But no decision has been made on this issue, and allocating money for this purpose is wrong,” the prime minister said.