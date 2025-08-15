TASS * NEW YORK TIMES: «INCONTRO PUTIN E TRUMP IN ALASKA, PER MOSCA UNA VITTORIA DIPLOMATICA SENZA PROGRESSI SULL’UCRAINA»

07.56 - venerdì 15 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’incontro tra i presidenti della Russia e degli Stati Uniti, Vladimir Putin e Donald Trump, in Alaska venerdì rappresenterà una vittoria diplomatica per la Russia, anche se non ci saranno progressi sull’Ucraina, ha riportato il New York Times. Il solo fatto di negoziare sta già estraendo Mosca dall’isolamento internazionale e le dà la possibilità di influenzare personalmente Trump. Il vertice ha anche diviso la NATO e ha rimandato l’introduzione di nuove sanzioni contro Mosca. Due settimane fa, Trump minacciava restrizioni se la Russia non avesse accettato una tregua, ma ora la pressione si è allentata.

The meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska on Friday will bring Russia a diplomatic victory, even if there is no progress on Ukraine, The New York Times reported. The very fact of the negotiations is already pulling Moscow out of international isolation and giving it a chance to influence Trump personally. The summit also split NATO and postponed the introduction of new sanctions against Moscow. Two weeks ago, Trump threatened restrictions if Russia did not agree to a truce, but now the pressure has eased.