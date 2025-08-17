TASS * NETANYAHU, «IL CESSATE IL FUOCO NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA SENZA SCONFIGGERE HAMAS PORTERÀ AD UNA “GUERRA SENZA FINE”»

16.25 - domenica 17 agosto 2025

A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip without defeating Hamas will lead to an “endless war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “Those who are calling for an end to the war today without defeating Hamas, are not only hardening Hamas’s stance and pushing off the release of our hostages, they are also ensuring that the horrors of the October 7 will recur again and again, and that our sons and daughters will need to fight again and again in an endless war,” he said as quoted by his office.