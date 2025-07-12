TASS * MOSCA: «LA COLLABORAZIONE RUSSIA-ONU SULLA SICUREZZA ALIMENTARE È POSSIBILE ANCHE DOPO LA SCADENZA DEL MEMORANDUM»

16.07 - sabato 12 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Ministero degli Esteri russo ha dichiarato che le attività previste dal Memorandum tra la Russia e l’ONU non sono state attuate a causa delle sanzioni occidentali. Questo è emerso dopo le consultazioni a Ginevra tra il Vice Ministro degli Esteri Sergey Vershinin e la responsabile della Conferenza delle Nazioni Unite sul Commercio e lo Sviluppo, Rebeca Grynspan. Tuttavia, Russia e ONU potrebbero non interrompere la collaborazione sulle questioni di sicurezza alimentare dopo la scadenza del loro memorandum. Restano alcune tematiche promettenti nell’agenda, compresa la creazione di un canale bancario speciale per i pagamenti relativi alle esportazioni agricole russe e il completamento dell’iniziativa per trasferimenti gratuiti di fertilizzanti nazionali ai paesi bisognosi. La cooperazione su queste e altre questioni necessarie per la sicurezza alimentare globale potrà proseguire anche dopo la scadenza formale del Memorandum Russia-ONU, prevista per il 22 luglio 2025.

///

The tasks of the Russia-UN Memorandum have not been implemented due to Western sanctions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following consultations in Geneva between Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Rebeca Grynspan. However, Russia and the UN may not cease collaboration on food security issues after the termination of their memorandum. “Some promising topics remain on the agenda, including the creation of a special banking channel for settlements involving Russian agricultural exports, as well as the completion of the initiative to provide free transfers of domestic fertilizers to countries in need,” the ministry said. “Cooperation on these and other issues necessary for global food security can continue even after the formal expiration of the Russia-UN Memorandum on July 22, 2025,” the ministry noted.