TASS * MINISTRO UNGHERESE SZIJJARTO: «PUTIN E TRUMP NON INTERROMPERANNO I RAPPORTI POLITICI E COMMERCIALI»

18.37 - martedì 29 luglio 2025

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he doesn’t believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will cut off their business and political relations, even after Trump moved the deadline closer for a Ukraine settlement deal. “I think the world has become a safer place since they started talking to each other,” the minister said on the YouTube channel of Hungarian television host Balazs Nemeth. “We have definitive historical experience that tells us that if the Russians and Americans are capable of civilized cooperation, the world will become safer. If they are incapable of this, then a problem arises,” he continued.