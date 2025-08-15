TASS * «MELANIA TRUMP MINACCIA UNA CAUSA DA UN MILIARDO DI DOLLARI CONTRO HUNTER BIDEN, PER AVERLA ACCUSATA DI LEGAMI CON EPSTEIN»

07.50 - venerdì 15 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Melania Trump ha minacciato di intentare una causa da 1 miliardo di dollari contro Hunter Biden, figlio dell’ex presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden, per averla accusata falsamente di avere un legame con il noto uomo d’affari Jeffrey Epstein. Hunter Biden aveva affermato che Epstein aveva presentato Donald Trump a Melania. La first lady ha chiesto a Hunter di negare immediatamente tali parole, ma lui non l’ha fatto.

///

Melania Trump has threatened former US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter with a $1 billion lawsuit for falsely accusing her of a connection with notorious businessman Jeffrey Epstein, Fox News reports. Earlier, Hunter Biden said that Epstein introduced Donald Trump to Melania. The first lady demanded that Hunter immediately deny his words, but he did not do so.