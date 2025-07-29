TASS * «MEDVEDEV RISPONDE A LINDSEY GRAHAM, LE TRATTATIVE IN UCRAINA DIPENDONO DALLA RUSSIA NON DAGLI STATI UNITI»

09.09 - martedì 29 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il vicepresidente del Consiglio di Sicurezza russo, Dmitry Medvedev, ha risposto a un post su X del senatore statunitense Lindsey Graham (repubblicano della Carolina del Sud, inserito nella lista nera della Russia come terrorista ed estremista), affermando che non spetta a lui né al presidente americano Donald Trump decidere quando è il momento di sedersi al tavolo delle trattative nel conflitto ucraino.

“Non spetta a voi né a Trump dettare quando ‘sedersi al tavolo della pace’. Le negoziazioni finiranno quando tutti gli obiettivi della nostra operazione militare saranno raggiunti. Pensate prima all’America, nonno!” ha scritto Medvedev sulla piattaforma social X.

In precedenza Graham aveva scritto, rivolgendosi “a coloro in Russia che credono che il presidente Trump non sia serio nel porre fine al bagno di sangue tra Russia e Ucraina: voi e i vostri clienti presto vi sbaglierete amaramente.” “Vedrete anche che Joe Biden non è più presidente. Sedetevi al tavolo della pace,” aveva aggiunto il senatore americano.

///

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has responded to an X post by US Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican of South Carolina, blacklisted in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), saying that it’s not up to him or US President Donald Trump to decide when it’s time come to the negotiating table in the Ukraine conflict.

“It’s not for you or Trump to dictate when to ‘get at the peace table.’ Negotiations will end when all the objectives of our military operation have been achieved. Work on America first, gramps!” Medvedev wrote on the X social media platform.

Graham wrote earlier, addressing “those in Russia who believe that President Trump is not serious about ending the bloodbath between Russia and Ukraine: You and your customers will soon be sadly mistaken.” “You will also soon see that Joe Biden is no longer president. Get to the peace table,” the US senator added.