TASS * MACRON: «LA FRANCIA ACCELERA L’AUMENTO DELLA SPESA PER LA DIFESA, IL BUDGET RADDOPPIERÀ ENTRO IL 2027»

21.18 - domenica 13 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La Francia intende accelerare l’aumento della spesa per la difesa nei prossimi anni. Nel 2027 essa ammonterà a 64 miliardi di euro, il doppio rispetto al 2017, ha dichiarato il presidente Emmanuel Macron nel suo discorso alle forze armate del paese. “Sebbene avessimo pianificato di raddoppiare il budget militare entro il 2030, lo faremo entro il 2027”, ha affermato Macron, il cui discorso è stato trasmesso sulla pagina dell’Eliseo su X. “Ulteriori 3,5 miliardi di euro saranno destinati alla difesa nel 2026, e altri 3 miliardi di euro nel 2027. Così, il budget della difesa raddoppierà in 10 anni raggiungendo i 64 miliardi di euro”, ha concluso il presidente francese.

///

France intends to accelerate the increase in defense spending in the coming years, in 2027 they will amount to 64 billion euros, which is twice as much as in 2017, President Emmanuel Macron in his address to the country’s military.

“Although we planned to double the military budget by 2030, we will do so by 2027,” said Macron, whose speech was broadcast on the page of the Elysee Palace on X.

“An additional 3.5 billion euros will be allocated for defense in 2026, and another 3 billion euros in 2027. Thus, the defense budget will double in 10 years and amount to 64 billion euros,” the French president said.