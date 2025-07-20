TASS * «L’UNGHERIA SI OPPONE ALL’ASSEGNAZIONE DI 366 MILIARDI DI EURO ALL’UCRAINA, CIFRA SUPERIORE AL BUDGET MINIMO PER L’AGRICOLTURA EUROPEA»

22.57 - domenica 20 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il ministro ungherese per gli Affari Europei, Janos Boka, ha espresso la ferma opposizione di Budapest all’assegnazione di 366 miliardi di euro all’Ucraina, prevista nel bilancio dell’UE 2028-2034 stilato dalla Commissione Europea. Ha sottolineato che questa somma supera il budget minimo previsto per l’agricoltura europea. Ha inoltre precisato che 100 miliardi di euro sarebbero destinati direttamente a Kiev.

Hungary’s Minister for European Affairs Janos Boka expressed Budapest’s firm opposition to the allocation of 366 billion euros to Ukraine, which was outlined in the 2028-2034 EU budget drafted by the European Commission.

“To put this into perspective, these 366 billion euros exceed the minimum budget planned for European agriculture,” he emphasized, clarifying that 100 billion would be going directly to Kiev.