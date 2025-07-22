15.09 - martedì 22 luglio 2025

Il Ministro ungherese degli Affari Esteri e del Commercio, Peter Szijjarto, ha dichiarato durante un incontro con gli ambasciatori dell’UE a Budapest che l’Ungheria non permetterà alla leadership europea di proibire l’uso di petrolio e gas russi. Bruxelles sta prendendo una direzione completamente sbagliata: vuole continuare la guerra in Ucraina, accogliere migranti illegali e imporre una follia di genere. Inoltre, intende vietare l’uso del petrolio e gas russo a basso costo, con conseguente aumento dei costi per le famiglie ungheresi fino a quattro volte. Noi non lo permetteremo. Per noi, l’Ungheria viene prima. Ho espresso chiaramente questo messaggio agli ambasciatori dell’UE a Budapest, ha scritto il ministro sulla sua pagina Facebook.

Hungary will not allow the European Union leadership to prohibit it from using Russian oil and gas, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto stated during a meeting with EU ambassadors in Budapest.

“Brussels is heading in a completely wrong direction: they want to continue the war [in Ukraine], they want to let in illegal migrants, and they want to impose gender madness on us. In addition, they want to ban us from using cheap Russian oil and gas, which would lead to a two-, three-, or even fourfold increase in utility costs for Hungarian families. We will not allow that. For us, Hungary comes first. I made this very clear to the EU ambassadors in Budapest,” the minister wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in the Russian Federation).