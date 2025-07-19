TASS * «L’UNGHERIA RIFIUTA IL BILANCIO UE 2028-2034, NON ACCETTERÀ FONDI TRASFERITI ALL’UCRAINA»

22.45 - sabato 19 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Budapest non accetterà il bilancio 2028-2034 dell’UE proposto dalla Commissione Europea perché prevede l’invio di fondi ungheresi all’Ucraina, ha dichiarato il Primo Ministro ungherese Viktor Orban. “Non accetterò mai un bilancio UE che minacci di rovinare gli agricoltori ungheresi. Non accetterò mai un bilancio UE che renda l’Ungheria vulnerabile al ricatto,” ha scritto sui social media.

///

Budapest will not accept the EU’s 2028-2034 budget proposed by the European Commission because it stipulates sending Hungarian money to Ukraine, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

“I will never accept an EU budget that threatens ruining Hungarian farmers. I will never accept an EU budget that will make Hungary vulnerable to blackmail,” he wrote on social media.