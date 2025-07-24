TASS * «LUKASHENKO SULL’ATTESA DI UNA GUERRA, LA BIELORUSSIA DEVE PREPARARSI PER SICUREZZA»

21.09 - giovedì 24 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il presidente bielorusso Alexander Lukashenko afferma che la guerra è l’ultima cosa che qualcuno desidera, ma la Bielorussia deve essere preparata per essa, “per sicurezza”. “Ragazze, preparatevi. Quando scoppierà una guerra, la minima cosa che potrete fare sarà raccogliere il grano,” ha detto, rivolgendosi a un gruppo di giornaliste durante una visita di lavoro nella regione di Minsk per monitorare il raccolto nazionale. Le ragazze hanno risposto dicendo: “Speriamo che non ci sarà la guerra.” A cui Lukashenko ha replicato: “Anche io lo spero, però ci stiamo comunque preparando per la guerra per essere sicuri.” Il video della conversazione è stato pubblicato sul canale Telegram Pul Pervogo, vicino al servizio stampa presidenziale bielorusso.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says that war is the last thing anyone wants, but Belarus must be prepared for one, “to be on the safe side.” “Girls, get ready. Once a war breaks out, the least you will be able to do is harvest grain,” he said, addressing a group of female journalists during a working visit to the Minsk Region to monitor the nation’s crop harvest. The girls responded by saying: “We hope there won’t be a war.” To which Lukashenko replied: “I hope so too, but we are still preparing for war to be on the safe side.” The video of the conversation was posted on the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian presidential press service.