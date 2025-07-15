TASS * «L’UE AVVIA DISCUSSIONI SUL 19° PACCHETTO DI SANZIONI CONTRO LA RUSSIA, SI PUNTA AD AMPLIARE LE RESTRIZIONI»

04.47 - martedì 15 luglio 2025

L’Unione Europea ha avviato discussioni informali sul 19° pacchetto di sanzioni anti-russe, ha dichiarato il deputato europeo ceco Tomas Zdechovsky a Izvestia.

“Le discussioni sul 19° pacchetto sono già in corso, anche se sono a uno stadio iniziale e informale. Il problema principale è la stanchezza da sanzioni, non politica ma tecnica. Dopo 18 pacchetti, le restrizioni sono già state imposte sui bersagli più evidenti. Ora l’attenzione si concentra sull’intensificazione dei controlli, l’espansione delle restrizioni secondarie e la chiarificazione dei controlli all’esportazione e all’importazione”, ha affermato Zdechovsky.

The European Union has begun informal discussions on a 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, Czech MEP Tomas Zdechovsky told Izvestia.

“Discussions on the 19th package are already underway, although they are at an early and informal stage. The main problem is sanctions fatigue — not political, but technical. After 18 packages, restrictions have already been imposed on most obvious targets. Now the focus is on tightening controls, expanding secondary restrictions, and clarifying export and import controls,” Zdechovsky stated.