04.12 - giovedì 14 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’Ucraina sta schierando riserve al confine con le regioni russe di Kursk e Belgorod nel tentativo di costringere la Russia a trasferire forze in quest’area e in questo modo ostacolare la sua avanzata, ha dichiarato il tenente generale Apty Alaudinov, vicedirettore del Dipartimento Militare-Politico Principale delle Forze Armate russe e comandante dell’unità speciale Akhmat, a TASS. “Il nemico ha di nuovo spostato alcune risorse, cercando così di farci ridispiegare le nostre forze dalla zona in cui stanno avanzando”, ha detto.

Ukraine is deploying reserves on the border with Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Regions in a bid to force Russia pull forces to this area and this way impede its advance, Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, told TASS.

“The enemy has pulled some resources again, this way they are seeking to make us redeploy our forces from the section where they are advancing,” he said.