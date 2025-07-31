TASS * «L’IRAN RICHIEDE COMPENSAZIONI DAGLI STATI UNITI PER GLI ATTACCHI AL PROGRAMMA NUCLEARE, LA RIPRESA DEI NEGOZIATI È CONDIZIONATA A GARANZIE»

09.24 - giovedì 31 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Washington deve compensare le perdite subite dal programma nucleare iraniano a causa degli attacchi statunitensi prima che Teheran accetti di riprendere il processo negoziale, ha dichiarato il ministro degli Esteri iraniano Abbas Araghchi. Ha affermato in un’intervista al Financial Times che gli Stati Uniti devono spiegare perché hanno attaccato durante i negoziati, assicurando che simili azioni non si ripeteranno.

Washington must compensate the losses to Iran’s nuclear program incurred by US strikes before Tehran agrees to resume the negotiation process, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

“They should explain why they attacked us in the middle of negotiations, and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that,” the top Iranian diplomat noted in an interview with the Financial Times.