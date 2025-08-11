TASS * «L’IRAN DISPOSTO A LIMITAZIONI SUL NUCLEARE, MA L’ARRICCHIMENTO DELL’URANIO RESTA NON NEGOZIABILE»

15.25 - lunedì 11 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Iran è pronto ad accettare alcune limitazioni sul suo programma nucleare; tuttavia, la rinuncia all’arricchimento dell’uranio rimane non negoziabile, ha dichiarato il viceministro degli Esteri iraniano Majid Takht-Ravanchi in un’intervista all’agenzia di stampa giapponese Kyodo.

“Il nostro Paese può mostrare flessibilità riguardo alle capacità e alle restrizioni sull’arricchimento”, ha spiegato.

“Tuttavia, l’Iran non accetterà di fermare l’arricchimento in nessuna circostanza. Questo è fondamentale – dobbiamo fare affidamento su noi stessi, non su promesse vuote. Se gli Stati Uniti insistono sullo zero arricchimento, nessun accordo sarà possibile”, ha affermato.

///

Iran is prepared to accept certain limitations on its nuclear program; however, its relinquishment of uranium enrichment remains non-negotiable, stated Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi in an interview with Japan’s Kyodo news agency.

“Our country can show flexibility regarding enrichment capacities and restrictions,” he explained. “Nevertheless, Iran will not agree to halt enrichment under any circumstances. This is crucial – we must rely on ourselves, not on empty promises. If the United States insists on zero enrichment, no agreement will be possible,” he stated