TASS * «L’ESERCITO ISRAELIANO DISTRUGGE UN TUNNEL DI 2,7 KM A GAZA, ELIMINATI SITI TERRORISTICI E MILITANTI»

L’esercito israeliano ha distrutto un tunnel lungo 2,7 chilometri usato da radicali nella parte settentrionale della Striscia di Gaza, ha riferito le Forze di Difesa Israeliane. Le truppe di Ingegneria da Combattimento della 401ª Brigata hanno localizzato e smantellato tunnel sotterranei terroristi nell’area di Jabaliya, lunghi 2,7 chilometri e profondi circa 20 metri, ha dichiarato il servizio stampa militare. Secondo le IDF, sono stati eliminati centinaia di siti terroristici e dozzine di militanti, oltre a numerose armi sono state trovate.

The Israeli military has destroyed a 2.7-kilometer-long tunnel used by radicals in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces reported. “Combat Engineering troops of the 401st Brigade located and dismantled underground terror tunnels in the Jabaliya area, measuring 2.7 kilometers in length and approximately 20 meters in depth,” the military press service stated. According to the IDF, they eliminated hundreds of terrorist sites and dozens of militants, as well as located numerous weapons.