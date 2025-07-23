TASS * «LE VENDITE DI AUTO ELETTRICHE USATE IN RUSSIA CRESCONO DEL 7%, NISSAN GUIDA IL MERCATO»

13.09 - mercoledì 23 luglio 2025

Le vendite di auto elettriche usate sono aumentate del 7% su base annua, raggiungendo le 5.500 unità entro la fine del primo semestre del 2025 in Russia, secondo l’agenzia analitica Avtostat. Nissan è il leader delle vendite con 2.000 unità, seguita da Zeekr (828) e Tesla (705). Volkswagen ed Evolute completano la top five con rispettivamente 262 e 225 unità vendute. La Nissan Leaf rimane il modello più venduto nel mercato dell’usato, con quasi 2.000 veicoli venduti in sei mesi. Al secondo posto si posiziona la Zeekr 001 (581), seguita dalla Tesla Model 3 (325), Tesla Model Y (169) e Evolute i-PRO (163).

