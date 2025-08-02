TASS * «LE FORZE DI DIFESA ISRAELIANE NEUTRALIZZANO IL BATTAGLIONE ‘KHAN YUNIS’ DI HAMAS, OPERAZIONE CRUCIALE NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA MERIDIONALE»

15.25 - sabato 2 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Le Forze di Difesa israeliane (IDF) hanno annunciato la completa neutralizzazione del battaglione “Khan Yunis” di Hamas, un’unità militante chiave attiva nella Striscia di Gaza meridionale.

Il servizio stampa delle IDF ha riferito che l’unità, che minacciava la città israeliana di Sderot, è stata smantellata nell’ambito dell’operazione “Carro di Gedeone”, con la brigata “Givati” delle IDF sotto la 162esima divisione che ha affrontato i militanti emergenti da un tunnel prima della loro resa il 2 agosto.

///

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the complete neutralization of Hamas’ “Khan Yunis” battalion, a key militant unit operating in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF’s press service reported that the unit, which threatened the Israeli city of Sderot, was dismantled as part of Operation “Gideon’s Chariot,” with the IDF’s “Givati” brigade under the 162nd division engaging militants emerging from a tunnel before their surrender on August 2.