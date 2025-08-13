TASS * «LE DIFESE AEREE IN SERVIZIO HANNO INTERCETTATO E DISTRUTTO 46 DRONI UCRAINI SENZA PILOTA»

10.32 - mercoledì 13 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Le difese aeree in servizio hanno intercettato e distrutto 46 droni aerei senza pilota ucraini tra le 22:35 del 12 agosto e le 6:05 del 13 agosto (ora di Mosca). Secondo il Ministero della Difesa della Russia, 15 droni sono stati abbattuti sulla regione di Bryansk, 11 sulla regione di Volgograd, sette sulla regione di Rostov, cinque sulla regione di Krasnodar, due sulla regione di Belgorod, altrettanti sulla regione di Voronezh, due sulla Crimea e due sul Mar d’Azov detriti di un drone sono caduti sul tetto di un edificio di 16 piani nella città di Volgograd; gli abitanti sono stati evacuati, ha riferito il governatore regionale Andrey Bocharov.

I detriti di un drone sono caduti anche nei cortili di quattro edifici residenziali e nelle aree adiacenti nella città di Slavyansk-on-Kuban, senza causare vittime, ha riferito il centro di crisi della regione di Krasnodar. Le finestre di due edifici sono state danneggiate e una linea elettrica è stata interrotta. Il tetto di un altro edificio e le strutture domestiche hanno subito danni. Il centro di crisi ha riferito inoltre che un furgone GAZelle ha preso fuoco a causa dei detriti di un drone caduti. L’incendio è stato spento senza vittime.

Key facts about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions:

▪️ On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 46 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 10:35 p.m. Moscow time on August 12 and 6:05 a.m. Moscow time on August 13 (7:35 p.m. – 3:05 a.m. GMT)

▪️ According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 15 drones were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 11 over the Volgograd Region, seven over the Rostov Region, five over the Krasnodar Region, two over the Belgorod Region, another two over the Voronezh Region, two more over Crimea and two over the Sea of Azov

▪️ The debris of a drone came down on the roof of a 16-story apartment building in the city of Volgograd; its residents were evacuated, regional Governor Andrey Bocharov said

▪️ Drone debris also fell in the yards of four residential buildings and adjacent territories in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban, causing no casualties, the Krasnodar Region’s crisis center reported

▪️ The windows of two buildings were damaged, and a power line was cut off. The roof of another building and household facilities also sustained damage

▪️ The crisis center said earlier that a GAZelle van had caught fire from falling drone debris. The blaze was put out, and there were no casualties