TASS * «L’AMMINISTRAZIONE USA EVITA DI CHIARIRE SE TRUMP INCONTRERÀ PUTIN SENZA ZELENSKY, SI PUNTA A UN CESSATE IL FUOCO E UNA PACE DURATURA»

L’amministrazione degli Stati Uniti non ha specificato se il Presidente Donald Trump sia disposto a incontrare il leader russo Vladimir Putin senza tenere colloqui trilaterali con Vladimir Zelensky. Tommy Pigott, portavoce principale aggiunto del Dipartimento di Stato degli Stati Uniti, ha dichiarato ai giornalisti durante un briefing di rimandare alla Casa Bianca per dettagli sul programma del Presidente. Il nostro obiettivo finale è porre fine a questo conflitto, portare le parti al tavolo, vedere un cessate il fuoco e una pace lunga e duratura. Per quanto riguarda i dettagli sul programma del Presidente, rimando alla Casa Bianca.

The US administration has declined to specify if President Donald Trump is ready to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin without holding trilateral talks involving Vladimir Zelensky.

“I’m going to refer you to the White House on that one for details on the President’s schedule,” US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott told reporters at a briefing.

“Our ultimate goal is to end this conflict, get the parties to the table, see a ceasefire and a long and enduring peace. But for details on the President’s schedule, I refer you to the White House,” he added.