TASS * «L’AGENZIA INTERNAZIONALE DELL’ENERGIA PREVEDE PREZZI GAS IN EUROPA SOPRA IL LIVELLO DELL’ANNO SCORSO, NEGLI STATI UNITI POSSIBILI PICCHI A HENRY HUB»

17.06 - martedì 22 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

I prezzi al centro gas TTF in Europa potrebbero risultare il 16% superiori al livello dello scorso anno, afferma l’Agenzia Internazionale dell’Energia nel suo rapporto sul mercato del gas. Maggiori iniezioni nelle riserve durante l’estate, insieme a minori importazioni di gas via pipeline e alla continua competizione per le forniture flessibili di GNL, dovrebbero sostenere prezzi del gas più elevati, ha osservato l’agenzia. Nel frattempo, i prezzi potrebbero aumentare fino al 70% al Henry Hub negli Stati Uniti, prevede l’agenzia.

Prices at the TTF gas hub in Europe may turn out to be 16% above the last-year level, the International Energy Agency says in its report on the gas market.

“Higher storage injections through the summer, together with lower piped gas imports and continued competition for flexible LNG cargoes, are expected to support higher gas prices,” the agency noted.

In the meantime, prices may spike as much as 70% at the Henry Hub in the United States, it predicts.