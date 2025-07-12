TASS * «LA TURCHIA ANNUNCIA LA FINE DI 47 ANNI DI TERRORISMO, ERDOGAN CELEBRA LA NUOVA ERA DI PACE»

14.30 - sabato 12 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan ha annunciato che l’era di terrorismo durata 47 anni nella repubblica è ufficialmente terminata dopo la cerimonia formale di disarmo dei militanti del Partito dei Lavoratori del Kurdistan.

“L’organizzazione terroristica aveva precedentemente dichiarato la decisione di sciogliersi. Come parte di questa decisione, ha fatto un passo avanti deporre le armi in una cerimonia tenutasi nel Nord dell’Iraq venerdì,” ha detto Erdogan, rivolgendosi ai membri del Partito della Giustizia e dello Sviluppo al governo.

“Mio amato popolo, ieri ha segnato la fine di un’era di terrorismo durata 47 anni. Oggi segna una nuova pagina nella storia del nostro paese, e le porte di una Turchia grande e potente sono state spalancate,” ha dichiarato.

///

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the 47-year era of terrorism in the republic has effectively ended following the formal disarmament ceremony of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party militants.

“The terrorist organization had previously declared its decision to dissolve itself. As part of this decision, it took a step forward and laid down its arms in a ceremony held in Northern Iraq on Friday,” Erdogan said, addressing members of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

“My beloved people, yesterday marked the end of a 47-year era of terrorism. Today marks a new page in our country’s history, and the doors to a great and powerful Turkey have been thrown wide open,” he declared.