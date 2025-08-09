TASS * «LA RUSSIA INTERCETTA 26 DRONI UCRAINI IN DUE ORE, COLPITI IN DIVERSE REGIONI E SUL MAR D’AZOV»

20.18 - sabato 9 agosto 2025

Dalle 18:00 alle 20:00 ora di Mosca, i sistemi di difesa aerea russi hanno distrutto e intercettato 26 droni ucraini su diverse regioni russe e sul Mar d’Azov. Il Ministero della Difesa ha dichiarato che, durante questo intervallo di tempo, sette droni sono stati intercettati sopra la regione di Tula, sette sopra la regione di Briansk, quattro sulla regione di Krasnodar, tre sulla regione di Kaluga, due sulle acque del Mar d’Azov, due sulla regione di Orel e uno sulla regione di Kursk.

From 6 p. m. Moscow time to 8 p. m. Moscow time, the Russian air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 26 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov, the Defense Ministry said.

“On August 9 of this year, from 6 p. m. Moscow time to 8 p. m. Moscow time, 26 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of an airplane type were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty: seven over the territory of the Tula Region, seven over the territory of the Bryansk Region, four over the territory of the Krasnodar Region, three over the territory of the Kaluga Region, two over the waters of the Sea of Azov, two over the territory of the Orel Region and one over the territory of the Kursk Region,” it said.