TASS * «LA RUSSIA INCLUDE LA SONDA VENERA-D NEL PROGETTO SPAZIALE NAZIONALE, IL LAVORO CONCETTUALE INIZIERÀ NEL 2026»

09.17 - domenica 17 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Lo sviluppo e il lancio di una sonda interplanetaria automatica Venera-D (Venere-D) sono stati inclusi nel progetto nazionale di esplorazione spaziale della Russia, ha dichiarato Oleg Korablyov, capo del Dipartimento di Fisica Planetaria dell’Istituto di Ricerca Spaziale dell’Accademia Russa delle Scienze, a TASS. I fondi sono stati assegnati. Venera-D è stata inclusa nel progetto nazionale ‘Spazio’. Questa questione è stata risolta a livello governativo. Il lavoro di progettazione concettuale inizierà a gennaio 2026 insieme all’implementazione del progetto nazionale, ha detto lo scienziato.

///

The development and launch of a Venera-D (Venus-D) automatic interplanetary probe has been included in Russia’s national space exploration project, Head of the Planetary Physics Department of the Space Research Institute within the Russian Academy of Sciences Oleg Korablyov told TASS.

“The funds have been allocated. Venera-D has been included in the ‘Space’ national project. This issue has been resolved at the government’s level,” the corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement timed for the 55th anniversary of the launch of the Venera-7 probe, the first space vehicle that had made a soft landing on Venus.

The conceptual design work will kick off in January 2026 along with the national project’s implementation, the scientist said.