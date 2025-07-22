TASS * «LA RUSSIA ESPANDE LE CONTROSANZIONI CONTRO L’UE, CONTINUA A DIFENDERE I PROPRI INTERESSI NAZIONALI»

11.32 - martedì 22 luglio 2025

Il Ministero degli Esteri russo ha annunciato che la Russia ha ampliato significativamente la lista delle persone a cui è vietato l’ingresso. La Russia risponderà prontamente e in modo adeguato a qualsiasi futura sanzione imposta dall’Unione Europea. Le sanzioni ostili e anti-russe non influenzeranno la politica di Mosca che continuerà a perseguire la tutela degli interessi nazionali e la difesa di un nuovo ordine mondiale giusto. Mosca ha inserito nella lista nera funzionari dell’UE responsabili di fornire assistenza militare a Kiev e coinvolti in sforzi per minare l’integrità territoriale della Russia.

❕Key takeaways from statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the countermeasures to the EU’s 17th and 18th sanction packages:

▪️Russia has significantly expanded its entry ban list

▪️Russia will respond promptly and appropriately to any subsequent sanctions imposed by the European Union

▪️Hostile anti-Russian sanctions cannot influence Moscow’s policy and the country will continue the course towards safeguarding its national interests and defending a new and fair world order

▪️Moscow has blacklisted EU officials responsible for providing military aid to Kiev and involved in efforts to undermine Russia’s territorial integrity