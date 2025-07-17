10.04 - giovedì 17 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Oggi la Russia difende non solo i suoi confini, ma anche un ordine mondiale giusto, come fece nel 1945, ha dichiarato Dmitry Medvedev, Vicepresidente del Consiglio di Sicurezza russo, all’agenzia TASS. Ha risposto così a una domanda in occasione dell’80º anniversario della Conferenza di Potsdam. Ottant’anni fa, il 17 luglio 1945, si apriva a Potsdam la conferenza dei leader dell’URSS, degli Stati Uniti e del Regno Unito. Fu l’ultimo incontro dei Tre Grandi alleati che vinsero la Seconda Guerra Mondiale. La Conferenza di Potsdam pose le basi per il mondo postbellico. A Potsdam furono risolte le questioni fondamentali riguardanti i confini postbellici in Europa, la ristrutturazione, la smilitarizzazione, la denazificazione della Germania e il suo indebitamento.

///

Russia is defending today not only its borders, but also a just world order, as the country did in 1945, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told TASS. “Today, our country is defending its borders and the very principle of a just world order, as it did in 1945,” he said, responding to a question on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Potsdam Conference. Eighty years ago, the Potsdam Conference of the leaders of the USSR, the US and the UK began on July 17, 1945. It was the last conference of the Big Three Allied Powers that won World War II. The Potsdam Conference laid the foundations for the postwar world. In Potsdam, the key issues pertaining to the post-war borders in Europe, the issues of restructuring, demilitarization and denazification of Germany and its debts were resolved.