TASS * «LA RUSSIA AL CONSIGLIO DI SICUREZZA ONU, INCONTRO IL 31 LUGLIO SULLE NEGOZIAZIONI CON L’UCRAINA»

La Russia ha richiesto una riunione del Consiglio di Sicurezza delle Nazioni Unite il 31 luglio per discutere i tentativi di sabotare i colloqui russo-ucraini a Istanbul, ha dichiarato Dmitry Polyansky, Primo Vice Rappresentante Permanente della Russia all’Onu. “Abbiamo ripetutamente chiesto di risolvere la crisi ucraina tramite la diplomazia. Ma voi (l’Occidente) lo odiate poiché volete ancora combattere contro la Russia tramite gli ucraini. E vi importa poco che questi siano sempre meno”, ha detto rivolgendosi ai rappresentanti dei paesi occidentali. “Ne parleremo dettagliatamente nella riunione che abbiamo richiesto per il 31 luglio. Suggeriamo che questo incontro si concentri sulle azioni tese a ostacolare gli sforzi per trovare modi di risoluzione diplomatica del conflitto ucraino, inclusi i tentativi di far deragliare il canale diretto di negoziazione russo-ucraino a Istanbul.”

Russia has requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on July 31 to discuss attempts at derailing the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

“We have repeatedly called for settling the Ukrainian crisis via diplomacy. But you (the West – TASS) loath that as you still want to fight against Russia by the hands of the Ukrainians. And you care little that there becoming less and less of them,” he said, addressing representatives of Western countries. “We will talk about this in detail at a meeting we have requested for July 31. We suggest that this meeting be focused on discussing actions seeking to frustrate efforts to find ways of the diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, including attempts to derail the direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiating track in Istanbul.”