Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

TASS * «LA ROMANIA NON INVIERÀ UN ALTRO SISTEMA PATRIOT ALL’UCRAINA, MA IL SUPPORTO CONTINUERÀ»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
01.05 - sabato 26 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La Romania non sta considerando di inviare un altro sistema di difesa aerea Patriot all’Ucraina, ha dichiarato il presidente Nicusor Dan. Ha affermato che il sostegno che la Romania fornisce all’Ucraina continuerà, incluso il supporto militare, ma al momento il trasferimento di un altro sistema Patriot non è in programma. Queste dichiarazioni sono state rese durante una conferenza stampa congiunta con il presidente austriaco Alexander van der Bellen a Salisburgo.

///

Romania is not considering sending another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, President Nicusor Dan said. “As for the support that Romania provides to Ukraine, it will continue, including military support, but currently another Patriot system transfer is not on the table,” Dan said at a joint press conference with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen in Salzburg.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.