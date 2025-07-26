TASS * «LA ROMANIA NON INVIERÀ UN ALTRO SISTEMA PATRIOT ALL’UCRAINA, MA IL SUPPORTO CONTINUERÀ»

01.05 - sabato 26 luglio 2025

La Romania non sta considerando di inviare un altro sistema di difesa aerea Patriot all’Ucraina, ha dichiarato il presidente Nicusor Dan. Ha affermato che il sostegno che la Romania fornisce all’Ucraina continuerà, incluso il supporto militare, ma al momento il trasferimento di un altro sistema Patriot non è in programma. Queste dichiarazioni sono state rese durante una conferenza stampa congiunta con il presidente austriaco Alexander van der Bellen a Salisburgo.

Romania is not considering sending another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, President Nicusor Dan said. “As for the support that Romania provides to Ukraine, it will continue, including military support, but currently another Patriot system transfer is not on the table,” Dan said at a joint press conference with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen in Salzburg.