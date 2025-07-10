TASS * «LA PRESIDENTE DELLA COMMISSIONE EUROPEA SOSPETTA FORZE ESTERNE CONTRO L’UE, MA I PROBLEMI SEMBRANO INTERNI»

18.33 - giovedì 10 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La presidente della Commissione Europea Ursula von der Leyen sospetta che alcune ‘forze esterne’ stiano cercando di dividere l’Unione Europea, ma la sua stretta vittoria nel voto di sfiducia di oggi mostra che i problemi potrebbero essere interni. “Mentre forze esterne cercano di destabilizzarci e dividerci, è nostro dovere rispondere in linea con i nostri valori. Grazie, e lunga vita all’Europa”, ha scritto von der Leyen su X. Von der Leyen ha superato un voto di sfiducia al Parlamento Europeo durante una sessione plenaria a Strasburgo giovedì. Dei 553 eurodeputati presenti per votare, 360 hanno votato per respingere la mozione, con 175 a favore e 18 astenuti.

///

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suspects certain ‘external forces’ are trying to divide the EU, but her narrow escape in today’s no confidence vote shows that the problems may be internal. “As external forces seek to destabilize and divide us, it is our duty to respond in line with our values. Thank you, and long live Europe,” von der Leyen wrote on X. Von der Leyen survived a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament at a plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday. Out of 553 MEPs who showed up to cast a ballot, 360 voted to reject the motion, with 175 in favor and 18 abstaining.