TASS * «LA DIRETTRICE GENERALE DELL’UNESCO RAMMARICATA PER L’USCITA DEGLI STATI UNITI, L’ORGANIZZAZIONE CONTINUA LA SUA MISSIONE CON RISORSE RIDOTTE»

16.29 - martedì 22 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

La direttrice generale dell’UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, ha espresso rammarico per la decisione di Washington di uscire dall’organizzazione. Questa decisione contraddice i principi fondamentali del multilateralismo e potrebbe influenzare principalmente i nostri numerosi partner negli Stati Uniti d’America – comunità che cercano l’iscrizione di siti nella Lista del Patrimonio Mondiale, lo status di Città della Creatività e le Cattedre Universitarie. Azoulay ha aggiunto che la mossa era prevista e che l’UNESCO si è preparata diversificando le sue fonti di finanziamento. Ha sottolineato che l’ente delle Nazioni Unite continuerà a portare avanti le sue missioni nonostante le risorse inevitabilmente ridotte.

///

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay has expressed regret over Washington’s decision to pull out of the organization.

“This decision contradicts the fundamental principles of multilateralism, and may affect first and foremost our many partners in the United States of America – communities seeking site inscription on the World Heritage List, Creative City status, and University Chairs,” she stated.

Azoulay added that the move “was anticipated, and UNESCO has prepared for it,” diversifying its funding sources. She stressed that the UN body would continue to carry out its missions “despite inevitably reduced resources.”