TASS * «LA CINA PRONTA A COLLABORARE CON LA RUSSIA, PER RAFFORZARE LA COOPERAZIONE CON SHANGHAI»

18.43 - domenica 13 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il ministro degli Esteri cinese Wang Yi ha dichiarato che la Cina è pronta a collaborare con la Russia e altri paesi per portare l’Organizzazione della Cooperazione di Shanghai (SCO) a un nuovo livello. Il sito del Ministero degli Esteri cinese ha riportato le parole di Wang Yi dopo un incontro con il suo omologo russo Sergey Lavrov. Wang Yi ha affermato che la Cina, insieme agli altri Stati membri dell’associazione, si impegnerà a determinare la direzione per lo sviluppo futuro della SCO.

China is ready to work with Russia and other countries to ensure that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) reaches a new level, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

“We are ready, together with Russia and other member states to strengthen cooperation in all areas and bring the construction of the SCO to a new level,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry website quoted Wang Yi as saying after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

According to Wang Yi, China, together with other member states of the association, will strive to determine the direction for the further development of the SCO.