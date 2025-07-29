TASS * «LA CAMBOGIA RESPINGE LE ACCUSE DELLA THAILANDIA SU VIOLAZIONI DEL CESSATE IL FUOCO, IL MINISTERO DELLA DIFESA CONFERMA LA PIENA ADESIONE AGLI ACCORDI»

10.03 - martedì 29 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La Cambogia respinge le accuse dell’esercito thailandese di violazioni del cessate il fuoco al confine, ha riportato il quotidiano Khmer Times citando il Ministero della Difesa Nazionale cambogiano. Secondo il portavoce del ministero, il Tenente Generale Maly Socheata, le Forze Armate Reali Cambogiane hanno aderito rigorosamente al cessate il fuoco, entrato in vigore a mezzanotte. Ha sottolineato che la Cambogia ha assunto un impegno fermo nel rispettare e attuare gli accordi raggiunti nella capitale malese.

Cambodia rejects the Thai army’s accusations of border ceasefire violations, the Khmer Times newspaper reported, citing the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense. According to ministry spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces have strictly adhered to the ceasefire, which took effect at midnight. She pointed out that Cambodia had made a firm commitment to respecting and implementing the agreements reached in the Malaysian capital.