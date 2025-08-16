13.11 - sabato 16 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’ex diplomatica austriaca Karin Kneissl ha espresso dubbi sul fatto che l’UE possa tornare presto a un approccio ragionevole nei rapporti con la Russia per risolvere la crisi ucraina. “Due giorni fa ho detto che l’UE è interessata ai carri armati e non ai colloqui. Ma non hanno carri armati. Guardando l’isteria nei media occidentali, dubito che gli europei torneranno presto a un approccio razionale”, ha scritto sul suo canale Telegram. Kneissl ha osservato di essersi già resa conto nel 2020 di quanto le persone in Austria fossero diventate irrazionali. “Così me ne sono andata. Potrebbe volerci del tempo prima che gli adulti tornino a Bruxelles. Per ora vediamo molti adolescenti emotivamente molto agitati. E questo comporta molti rischi”, ha sottolineato l’ex diplomatica.

///

Former Austrian top diplomat Karin Kneissl expressed doubt that the EU will be able to return to a reasonable approach in its relations with Russia on resolving the Ukrainian crisis anytime soon. “Two days ago, I said that the EU is interested in tanks not talks. But they have no tanks. While watching the hysteria in the western media, I doubt that the Europeans will soon get back to a rational approach,” she wrote on her Telegram channel. Kneissl noted that she had already realized back in 2020 how irrational people in Austria had become. “So I left. It might take a while until the adults will be back to Brussels. For the time being, we see lots of highly emotional wrinkled teenagers. And that carries many risks,” the former diplomat stressed.