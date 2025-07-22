06.52 - martedì 22 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’economista americano Jeffrey Sachs, professore e direttore del Centro per lo Sviluppo Sostenibile presso la Columbia University, ha dichiarato a TASS che Trump dovrebbe dire ai suoi cittadini che il sostegno di Washington a Kiev è stato un errore.

Secondo Sachs, Trump probabilmente vorrebbe fermare la guerra ma non è disposto ad accettare le condizioni esplicite per porvi fine. Per esempio, Trump dovrebbe dire al popolo americano, non solo alla Russia o all’Ucraina, che la NATO non si allargherà più e che questa era una provocazione che non verrà più supportata.

L’esperto ha aggiunto che pubblicamente Trump non vuole sopportare il costo politico della pace.

Sachs ritiene che il leader americano debba parlare onestamente al popolo americano spiegando che queste sono le condizioni per fermare la guerra. Dovrebbe dire all’Ucraina che non si lotta più per quei principi, che non entrerà a far parte della NATO e che non succederà perché sarebbe un errore, così come non permetteremmo mai alla Russia di stabilire una base militare in Messico.

Ha sottolineato infine che serve un leader forte che possa fare la pace, poiché la pace non è solo l’assenza di guerra.

Trump should tell his fellow citizens that Washington’s support of Kyiv was a mistake, American economist, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs told TASS.

“Trump probably would like to stop the war. He’s unwilling to accept the explicit conditions for ending this war. For example, Trump should say to the American people, not just to Russia, to Ukraine: “NATO will not enlarge. This was a mistake. This was a provocation. We will not support this anymore,” the expert said. “Publicly, Trump doesn’t want to bear the political cost of peace,” he noted.

Sachs believes that the US leader should engage the American people truthfully to say these are the terms in which the war will stop. “He needs to tell Ukraine, sorry, we’re not fighting for these principles anymore. You’re not going to be part of NATO. It’s not going to happen. It’s a bad idea because we would never let Russia set a military base in Mexico,” he said, adding that “you need a strong leader who can make peace” since “peace isn’t just the absence of war.”