TASS * «ISRAELE PIANIFICA IL CONTROLLO TOTALE DI GAZA, AI RESIDENTI VIENE CONCESSO TEMPO FINO AL 7 OTTOBRE PER LASCIARE LA CITTÀ»

I residenti della città di Gaza, centro amministrativo dell’enclave palestinese, avranno tempo fino al 7 ottobre per evacuare secondo il piano israeliano per stabilire il controllo della città e dell’intera Striscia di Gaza rivelato dall’agenzia Maan.

Secondo Maan, la presa della città avverrà in tre fasi. Durante la prima fase, la città riceverà una grande quantità di aiuti umanitari per soddisfare al più presto i bisogni dei suoi abitanti.

La seconda fase prevede il reinsediamento della popolazione nelle aree meridionali dell’enclave e in campi tendati appositamente allestiti nelle zone centrali.

Queste operazioni dovranno essere completate entro il 7 ottobre 2025, data simbolica che segna il secondo anniversario dell’inizio dell’operazione israeliana a Gaza.

La terza fase comporterà un “blocco militare totale” della città di Gaza come parte del piano generale di Israele per eliminare Hamas nell’enclave.

Residents of the city of Gaza, the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave, will have until October 7 to get out under Israel’s plan for establishing control of the city and the entire Gaza Strip revealed by the Maan news agency.

According to Maan, the takeover of the city will be carried out in three phases. During the first phase, the city will receive a large amount of relief aid to satisfy its residents’ needs as soon as possible. Phase two will envisage resettling its residents in the enclave’s southern areas and in specially established tent camps in its central parts. These operations are to be completed by October 7, 2025, a symbolic date marking the 2nd anniversary of the beginning of Israel’s operation in Gaza. Phase three will be a “total military blockade” of the city of Gaza as “part of Israel’s general plan for eliminating Hamas in the enclave.”