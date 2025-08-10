TASS * «ISRAELE ORDINA DI ELIMINARE LE ULTIME ROCCAFORTI DI HAMAS, NETANYAHU CONFERMA IL CONTROLLO MILITARE SU GAZA»

21.53 - domenica 10 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il gabinetto di guerra di Israele ha ordinato all’esercito di eliminare le due ultime roccaforti di Hamas nella Striscia di Gaza, ha dichiarato il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu in una conferenza stampa. Abbiamo circa il 70-75% di Gaza sotto controllo militare israeliano. Ma restano due roccaforti di Hamas: la città di Gaza e i campi centrali di Mawasi. Lo scorso giovedì il gabinetto di guerra israeliano ha incaricato l’esercito di smantellare queste ultime posizioni a Gaza. Contrariamente a false affermazioni, questo è il modo migliore per porre fine rapidamente alla guerra, ha sottolineato.

Israel’s war cabinet has ordered the army to eliminate two remaining Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a news conference. “We have about 70 to 75% [of Gaza] under Israeli control, military control. But we have two remaining [Hamas] strongholds. These are Gaza City and the central camps of the Mawasi [humanitarian zone],” he said, adding that last Thursday the Israeli war cabinet instructed the Israeli army “to dismantle the two remaining Hamas strongholds in Gaza City and the central camps.” “Contrary to false claims, this is the best way to end the war and the best way to end it speedily,” he stressed.