TASS * «ISRAELE DEFINISCE CINQUE CONDIZIONI PER LA VITTORIA NELLA STRISCIA DI GAZA, NETANYAHU ANNUNCIA MISURE CONTRO HAMAS»

23.56 - giovedì 14 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha delineato cinque condizioni chiave per garantire la sicurezza dello Stato ebraico e la vittoria nella Striscia di Gaza. “Questi cinque principi garantiranno la sicurezza di Israele” ha dichiarato il primo ministro israeliano in una nota. Tra le altre cose, ha affermato che “Hamas deve essere disarmato”, “tutti gli ostaggi devono essere restituiti” e “la Striscia di Gaza deve essere smilitarizzata”. Inoltre, “ci sarà un controllo di sicurezza israeliano nella Striscia di Gaza, incluso il perimetro di sicurezza” e “ci sarà un’amministrazione civile alternativa che non sarà né Hamas né l’Autorità Palestinese”, ha aggiunto.

///

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid out five key conditions for ensuring the Jewish state’s security and victory in the Gaza Strip. “These five principles will ensure Israel’s security,” the Israeli prime minister declared in a statement. Among other things, he said, “Hamas is to be disarmed,” “all hostages are to be returned,” and “the Gaza Strip is to be demilitarized.” Also, “there will be Israeli security control in the Gaza Strip, including the security perimeter,” and “there will be an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority,” he added.