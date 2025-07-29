TASS * «ISRAELE ACCUSA IL REGNO UNITO DI SOSTENERE IL TERRORISMO, NETANYAHU CRITICA STARMER DOPO IL RICONOSCIMENTO PALESTINESE»

23.44 - martedì 29 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha accusato il suo omologo britannico Keir Starmer di “incoraggiare il terrorismo” da parte di Hamas dopo che Londra ha annunciato piani per riconoscere lo stato palestinese.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused his British counterpart Keir Starmer of “encouraging terrorism” by Hamas after London announced plans to recognize the Palestinian state.