Viabilità Trento

TASS * «INIZIATI AD ISTANBUL I NEGOZIATI DI 12 GIORNI TRA IRAN E LA EUROTRIO, AVVERTIMENTO DI TEHERAN ALL'EUROPA DI NON COORDINARSI CON GLI STATI UNITI»

10.32 - venerdì 25 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Sono iniziati a Istanbul i negoziati di 12 giorni tra l’Iran e la Eurotrio (Regno Unito, Germania, Francia), secondo quanto riportato da Tasnim. Il team di Teheran è guidato dai viceministri degli Esteri Majid Takht-Ravanchi e Kazem Gharibabadi. Quest’ultimo ha avvertito in precedenza l’Europa di non coordinarsi con gli Stati Uniti riguardo alla loro posizione nucleare.

First post 12-day Iran-Israel war negotiations between Iran and the Eurotroika (the UK, Germany, France) have begun in Istanbul, according to Tasnim. Tehran’s team is reportedly led by Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi, with the latter earlier warning Europe not to coordinate with the US on their nuclear stance.

